Enjoy the 4th of July parade next year from your own front porch! Beautiful, newly-renovated home located on quiet Main Street in Faith NC. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with all new fixtures. Master bathroom features a separate toilet/shower area with built-ins. This home has great possibilities with 2 family room options. Has some original floors that have been refinished. New carpet and laminate flooring as well. Large backyard which has privacy fencing. New roof, windows and siding, sheetrock, front porch. Within walking distance to downtown, Faith Soda Shop, and the elementary school.
4 Bedroom Home in Faith - $249,900
