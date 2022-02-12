 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

* The Valle Crucis Transitional Series is JUST ONE of our Brand New Transitional Series Ranch & Main Level Owner Suite Floor Plans under construction in Shelby Woods * This Beautiful Home a 1/3 Acre Home Site with a Private Backyard with Mature Trees * Shelby Woods is a Brand New Subdivision located in Harrisburg, North Carolina * Hannahs Meadow COMING SOON to Concord, North Carolina with Huge 1/3 to 1/2 Acre Home Sites *

