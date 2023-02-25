This gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath Arlington plan has over 2,200 square feet. The first floor includes a study with French doors, a family room with gas fireplace, and a large kitchen with island and breakfast space. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The second floor features the primary suite and three additional bedrooms. The primary bath features a garden tub and separate tiled shower, and a double bowl vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch and adjoining patio. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. PROPOSED LISTING. See onsite New Home Specialist for details.