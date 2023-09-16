This beautiful 3-story Ellerbe plan includes 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. The main level includes a spacious family room, an open kitchen and breakfast space, and a powder room. The beautiful kitchen features upgraded white cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded ceramic tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The second floor includes the primary suite, two additional bedrooms, a loft, a hall bath, and a laundry closet. Primary bath includes a garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. The third floor features a spacious bedroom and full bath. A screened porch, 12 x 12 patio, Cosmo fireplace, and decorative window package are just some of the exciting features included in the price of this home. Community amenities include an outdoor pool & cabana, a large dog park, a playground, & paved walking trails. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.