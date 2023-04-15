This 3-story Clayton plan has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,800 square feet. The main level includes a study with French doors, a spacious family room with fireplace, a kitchen with island and breakfast space, and a powder room. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main level. The second floor includes the primary suite, three additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry room. The third floor has a spacious bonus room and full bath. Other extras include a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, a rear covered porch, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open; pool, & cabana opening Summer 2023.