Home will be ready end of August! The Coronado expresses the open concept beautifully. The Kitchen, with a wrap-around island that seats five, looks onto the extended Covered Outdoor Living and its fireplace. Adjacent to the Kitchen is the Dining area and Great Room. This wide-open area along with the indoor/outdoor connectivity lends itself to gatherings of all kinds. Also on the first floor, overnight guests will have their own suite with full bath and the Study can flex to a Formal Dining area if desired. Moving upstairs, you’ll encounter the open Bonus Room/Loft, then two secondary bedrooms, each with a study nook, en suite bath and walk-in closet. Finally, make your way to the Owner’s Suite with its spa-like bathroom and oversized walk-in closet, your retreat at the end of the day. Plantation Shutters and a very generous landscaping package are part of this French Cottage home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,039,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Steven Andiloro, 51, of Mooresville, is facing federal charges in connection with an alleged investment fraud scheme and for fraudulently obta…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 30-July 14
Acqua Ragazza, 201 N. Church St., Suite 102, Mooresville, 95/A