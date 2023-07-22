Home will be ready in November 2023! Awarded “Best Floorplan in the Country”, the Monterey explodes with personality. Oversized Kitchen and spacious Great Room with vaulted ceiling. A Dining Room with sliding doors, opening into the Outdoor Living Room w/skylights , blurring the line between indoor/outdoor spaces. Large multi-stack doors in the great room leading to the outdoor covered living area. The downstairs Owner's Suite is separated from the living area with a vestibule and hallway, ensuring privacy and a vaulted ceiling. Spa Bath designed for luxury with free standing tub & a large closet. Guest bedroom down w/full bathroom is ideal for family and guests. Upstairs, a large Bonus Room, unfinished storage and 3 Bedrooms are tucked away off of a private hallway, each has a walk-in closet. Tankless gas hot water heater and 2nd laundry room upstairs. Generous backyard landscape package and extended sand set concrete patio and grill pad.