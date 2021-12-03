4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,249,999

CUSTOM, All Brick, Beautiful Home w/custom, 2 car garage, on nearly 4 acres of gorgeous, level, extremely private & wooded land with no HOA! This home is exquisite & a RARE find in the heart of Huntersville! So many architectural details, custom stonework & lovely millwork throughout! Split bedroom plan w/master on 1 side and secondary bedrooms on other side. Living/Keeping Room off Kitchen! Custom Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, custom tile back splash, custom island/bar with seating, custom lighting & tile floors! Spacious Primary Bedroom on main w/huge, dual walk in closets & private, luxury Bath! 2 additional Bedrooms on main w/walk in closets! Upper level features Spacious Bedroom, Full Bath w/walk in closet & Bonus Room! New, Brick Wall upon entry! Gate can be added! AMAZING, Outdoor, entertaining area offers in ground gas grill, brick, gas fireplace & spacious, travertine patio! Fenced Back Yard! Well & Retention Pond on property!