4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,300,000

Nestled deep within an exclusive, tree preservation neighborhood sits this elegant and truly custom home on over 2 acres. The expansive views through endless windows catch your attention the moment you enter! An open living space includes a 2-story great room w/stacked-stone fireplace, built-ins and cathedral ceiling. The kitchen is stunning w/its barrel ceiling as the centerpiece. It also features a large island, 5-burner gas cooktop and walk-in pantry w/coffee bar. Breakfast area leads to a tranquil covered porch and deck. Owner's suite has a sitting area, dual-head shower, soaking tub and walk-in closets. Rounding out the main is a guest suite, home office and more. Head to the upper level and discover the in-law suite w/its own media room, sitting area, walk-in shower and dressing lounge. Finishing off the upper level is yet another guest suite. The lower level walkout is a 3200sqft, clean slate w/10ft ceilings. There's space for rooms such as a bedroom, full bath (already plumbed), exercise, bar and/or kitchen, living area, etc Listing by Jeff Sny 704-875-7123 and Nest Realty