Nestled in a small development of 24 homes, each on 1.5 - 2 acres, this is the home you've been dreaming of. Large rooms that easily flow when you're entertaining guests. Main floor primary suite with his & hers walk in closets and a luxurious bath. The dining room has an elegant wine closet and wine fridge. A true chef's kitchen with upgraded appliances, impressive workspace on the quartz counters and oversized island. Sit at your breakfast table and look out at the rear yard enveloped with trees. A second en suite bedroom on the main level is perfect for guests, or use as an office. The main level family room leads out to a 450 square foot covered porch with a second gas fireplace. Upstairs you'll find two more en suite bedrooms, a large game room with wet bar, a media room, and lastly a light filled bonus room perfect for your office or exercise room. This is a must see house; one you will look forward to coming home to every day.