This home really has it all! You don't want to miss this resort style ranch home on 1.75 acres! Enter through the spacious foyer to the inviting dining area, living area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a double door fridge, double oven with gas cooktop, and oversized island with ample seating. Flex room off living area would be great for office or dining room. Spacious Primary bedroom with large windows for natural light. Primary bath boasts a large walk-in shower and tub that leads to an outdoor garden shower. Large walk-in closets. Guest suite would make a great second primary bedroom and has an ensuite and walk in closet. Large secondary bedrooms, each with their own ensuite and walk in closet. Bonus area between the bedrooms is great for additional living space. Large 20' sliding/stackable door invites you onto an almost 900 sqft covered patio with outdoor kitchen and living area. 22x32 Modern style pool with hot tub, shallow tanning ledge, and waterfall.