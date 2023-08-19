ARCHITECTURALLY WELL DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME HAS MANY FEATURES WELL APPOINTED THROUGHOUT and SITUATED 2.371 ACRES NOT IN A NEIGHBORHOOD WITH NO HOA FEES OR RULES …..This property will not last long - Better Hurry !!! Great Rm with built-ins & FP / Wood floors / Large Kit has farmhouse sink, island, wet bar AND Walk-in Pantry overlooking Custom doors that open to Screen Porch, brick tiled floor, FP & access to Covered Back Porch with view of Patio & Inground Pool !!! Hard to find one level home that has 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths PLUS Upstairs boosting additional Bedroom-Bonus, Full bath & Rec Rm / Walk-in Attic / Laundry Rm has cabinetry / HUGE 3-Car Garage finished & painted / Tankless H20 Heater / Well Over 4,000 heated living area + covered front & rear porches, Screen Porch & FP / Excellent Schools - Hough High, Bailey Middle & Huntersville Elem / You will NOT find a Like-New Custom Home with no neighborhood setting & No HOA Fees + Over 2 Acres of land this close to the Queen City !!!