4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,100

Three level Townhouse with 1 car garage on basement level. Three bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths. Main level has Family room with gas log fireplace, Kitchen / Appliances, Dining and Half bath. Basement level has a bedroom which can serve as office or study, Half bath, Laundry Room and Garage.

