Lease this lovely, very spacious, all-brick (2,501 sqft) home, located in the highly desirable Vermillion community of Huntersville, starting April 1st. Featuring 4 bedrooms, including a spacious bonus room, 2.5 baths, master on main, a 2-car garage, a loft, and a patio, this home also includes a side porch and comes with a washer & dryer, refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. Enjoy free AT&T Fiber internet included with the rent along with HOA paid by the owner. Property is walkable to the renowned Harvey's Bar and Grill Huntersville restaurant and the neighborhood community pool.