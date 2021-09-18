 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

If you've been looking for new construction with four bedrooms in Huntersville that you can actually afford, then your wait might be over. That is if you don't let anyone snag this house before you get there! Not only will you appreciate being just minutes from I77 or 485, but you'll also love being close to schools, close to Uptown Charlotte, and near dozens of restaurants, parks, greenways, golf courses, & other great amenities. When you're at home, you'll enjoy the open floor plan, spacious kitchen, and the extra room on the lower level that's perfect work working from home, working out, or simply working on that book you've meant to finish. When the day is through, kick back in the upper-level owner's suite and relax, this is your home, and you deserve it! Like all Remington Homes, this one is built last with quality materials, including granite countertops, Moen plumbing fixtures, & Carrier HVAC equipment, all carefully selected and installed to provide a lifetime of enjoyment.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Travel

I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.

