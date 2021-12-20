Don't miss out on this beautiful home located in the highly sought-after Cedarfield neighborhood!!! Complete with community pool, playground and access to the Torrence Creek Greenway and walking trails. This home has so much to offer with lots of space! The main level features a kitchen with a breakfast area and separate dining room, a family room with a fireplace (seller has never used), half bath, office space (perfect for a 3rd sitting area as well) and additional space very similar to a sunroom that leads to a deck with a beautiful, all natural, fenced in back yard that is perfect for entertaining. The 2nd level boasts of 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry space. Custom mirror in secondary bathroom does not covey. Seller will replace with standard sized mirror(s) Both full baths have double sinks! Additional sqft is not added in the reported measurements. Washer and Dryer covey with the property. SOLD AS IS! Home is back on the market at no fault of sellers. Will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $399,500
