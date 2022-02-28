 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $410,000

Welcome home to this inviting Charleston-style home in the desirable Huntersville area, Enter the front door to an open floor plan and tons of natural light. Walk into a nice spacious living room featuring a fireplace, Main level has beautiful flooring, fresh paint, a formal dining room, dedicated breakfast area and an awesome kitchen. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms, a large bonus room and a Primary bedroom that boasts a vaulted ceiling, a nice balcony. The primary bathroom features a separate tub/shower perfect for relaxing and soaking the day away! WOW WHAT A HOME. IT ABSOLUTELY HAS IT ALL, great location close to shopping centers and restaurant choices! Low HOA fees! This is better than new and ready for you to move in!

