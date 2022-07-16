4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $419,900

Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bathroom Craftsman home in Arbormere! This home has an open floor plan and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range stove. The main level has 2 bedrooms in addition to the spacious owner's suite that features a beautiful tray ceiling. Upstairs is a bonus area loft that could be used as a separate office space, 4th bedroom (w/ closet), or guest suite. Enjoy entertaining outside with the screened-in patio all year round. Community pool and playground! Close to shopping and restaurants!