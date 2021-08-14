4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $425,000

Almost brand new home ready for relaxing on the front or covered back patio. Beautiful open floor plan with prefinished wood flooring on main. Chef style dreamy white kitchen with large island overlooking family room, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, ss appliances, gas range, built-in microwave and dining area. The family room is warm and inviting featuring a gas fireplace and custom built ins. Owners suite is on the main floor and features tray ceiling. The deluxe bath has dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs you'll find 3 large secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the peaceful fenced back yard under the covered porch. Home is situated on a corner lot that faces green space. Neighborhood features a pool, playground and recreation area all close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-77