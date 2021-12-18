4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $427,000

Perfect in every way, this little beauty will impress! Dreamy open kitchen with granite, white subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and huge peninsula with breakfast bar. Living room features built in shelves and storage. Formal dining with coffered ceilings and bonus/play/office with french doors as you enter. Upstairs you'll find 4 large bedrooms. Great Layout! Corner lot, flat fenced in back yard. Community features pool and is super easy commute to uptown. Minutes from Birkdale, restaurants and I-77.