Perfect in every way, this little beauty will impress! Dreamy open kitchen with granite, white subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and huge peninsula with breakfast bar. Living room features built in shelves and storage. Formal dining with coffered ceilings and bonus/play/office with french doors as you enter. Upstairs you'll find 4 large bedrooms. Great Layout! Corner lot, flat fenced in back yard. Community features pool and is super easy commute to uptown. Minutes from Birkdale, restaurants and I-77.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $427,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…