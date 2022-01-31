 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $433,990

The Ellijay welcomes you with a wide foyer and a grand dining room to accommodate get-togethers, while the adjacent kitchen with huge peninsula overlooks the breakfast area and family room.. A study for in home office, hobby room or playroom is standard with an optional bedroom, completing the first floor. Tucked away behind the garage is the stairway leading to a loft area, easy access finished storage room with four large bedrooms, each with oversized walk-in closets with large laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The plan can be configured to offer four or five bedrooms and up to four full baths.

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

