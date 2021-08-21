Better than new, private corner lot home in popular Stoneybrook Station! Unique Dalton plan is only one in the neighborhood and provides plenty of space and flexibility. Work from home? A first floor flex room/office with French doors provides privacy or you can utilize the large upstairs loft, too. Main level living includes LVP flooring and an open floor plan. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a huge granite island with seating. Large eating area and living room overlook the private backyard. Second floor includes the primary bedroom w/ full bath and large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, loft space and large laundry room complete this level. Beautifully landscaped private, corner lot with big backyard. Many energy efficient elements keep your utilities low. Close to everything with convenient access to I485 and I 77, shops, dining and schools close by. Neighborhood amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, playground and grill area.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000
