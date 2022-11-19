4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $452,000

The Shelby Metro Series * Just One of Several Floor Plans available to be built on this homesite (see Media) * The Shelby 3 Car Plan is a very popular version of the Shelby Ranch Plan and this Semi Custom Plan features: 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3 Car Garage * The Metro Series offers a decent amount of Standard Features * BP LOT 7.8 is Large Wooded 1/3 Acre Private Home Site with some Mature Trees * Biltmore Park has No HOA & No HOA Fees * Biltmore Park is a Highly sought after location, only minutes from Mountain Island Lake, Lake Norman, Birkdale Village, I-77 & I-485, EZ commute to Uptown Charlotte * Beautiful, Wooded 1/3 to 1/2 Acre Home Sites COMING SOON to LKN, Huntersville, Denver, Concord & Harrisburg *