 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $455,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $455,000

Beautiful Single family home in a premier location, This home features an open floor plan, hardwood flooring throughout main level, gorgeous kitchen with large walk-in pantry and over-sized master suite. 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full bath upstairs, 1 study room downstairs and 1 half bath downstairs. Located with easy access to 485 and 77, close to shopping and restaurants. The neighborhood offers many wonderful amenities like pool and open/covered cabana, multi-use open green fields and greenway trail of Bryton Trace. This home is North East facing so plenty of Natural light come in to the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.