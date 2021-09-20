4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $468,000

Come take a look at this updated 4BDRM and 3 Full Baths 3000 sq.ft. ranch on over acre wooded lot. New Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors in The Kitchen, Family Room, Great Room, Dining Room, Office, laundry room, hallways and Master Bath. New plush carpet in all the bedrooms. Kitchen with cherry cabinets and beautiful new granite counter tops and updated appliances. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer remain. NO HOA! Location! Location! Location! Only 19 minutes from uptown Charlotte.