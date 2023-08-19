Discover this immaculate 2019-built, two-story home with a basement, boasting 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms for your family's comfort. Ideal location with easy access to restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and top-rated charter schools. Explore the vibrant Birkdale Village nearby for entertainment. Enjoy sunlit interiors, a kitchen with granite counter tops, and privacy with each bedroom having its own full bathroom. Fully finished basement offers a private bedroom with a full bath and spacious closet. Take advantage of community amenities, including 2 pools, a playground, and picturesque walking trails. The house is tenants occupied, with the month-to-month lease in place. It can be a great opportunity for investor to obtain income producing property right away. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bobby Compton announces his candidacy for mayor of the Town of Mooresville, pledging to lead the community toward a safer and more prosperous future.
The shy teenager that once worked at the restaurant now known as Rio 150 Mexican never would have expected herself to be a co-owner of it, muc…
An acoustic performance of Oliver Anthony’s blue-collar anthem now has over 15 million views and generated write-ups on Rollingstone.com and B…
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
Mooresville returns to the football field this season with a title to defend.