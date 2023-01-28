 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $479,915

The Stephen Transitional Series * Semi Custom Brand New Construction 4 BR 3 1/2 BA Ranch 2 Car Garage * Beautiful 1/3 Acre Wooded Home Site * Builder Features a Long List of Standard Features and Numerous Upgrades including: Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Island w/Farm Sink, Gas Fireplace, Ceramic Tile Shower and much more! * Large Wooded 1/3 Acre Private Home Site with Mature Trees * Biltmore Park has No HOA & No HOA Fees * Highly sought after location, only minutes from Mountain Island Lake, Lake Norman, Birkdale Village, I-77 & I-485, EZ commute to Uptown Charlotte * 1/3 to 1/2 Acre Home Sites COMING SOON to Biltmore Park, LKN, Huntersville, Denver, Concord & Harrisburg *

