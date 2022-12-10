 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $483,715

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $483,715

* The Stephen Transitional Series * Brand New Pictures Coming Soon! * Semi Custom Brand New Construction 4 BR 3 1/2 BA Ranch 2 Car Garage sitting on a Beautiful 1/3 Acre Wooded Home Site * Builder Features a Long List of Standard Features and Numerous Upgrades including: Kitchen with Huge Island, Farm Sink, Gas Fireplace, Ceramic Tile Shower and much more! * Large Wooded 1/3 Acre Private Home Site with Mature Trees * Biltmore Park has No HOA & No HOA Fees * Highly sought after location, only minutes from Mountain Island Lake, Lake Norman, Birkdale Village, I-77 & I-485, EZ commute to Uptown Charlotte * 1/3 to 1/2 Acre Home Sites COMING SOON to Biltmore Park, LKN, Huntersville, Denver, Concord & Harrisburg *

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages

Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act. A spokesman for Duke Energy said at a news conference with local officials on Sunday that the damage caused the night before could take days to repair. Power was out for roughly 37,000 customers Sunday. In response, officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. County schools will be closed Monday. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says authorities have not determined a motivation.