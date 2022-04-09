You’ll love her charm! This 4 bed / 2.5 bath home will give you 2769 sq ft of generous space. Easy to clean engineered wood on the entire main floor! This bright open kitchen features dark espresso colored cabinets, subway tile, granite counter tops, SS appliances, 5 burner gas stove and bar area completely open to the family room! Grab a book from your custom built ins and have the gas fire going at the flip of a switch. Formal dining and butlers pantry make dinner a breeze to set up! The study is great as an office or playroom featuring french doors for privacy. Great closet space throughout! Upstairs you'll find the large master suite with huge closet. Deluxe master bath features garden tub, glass shower, and dual sinks. Fenced yard for the pup! Just on the outskirts of the Queen City but minutes to shopping, golf, restaurants, and quaint coffee shops! Community features include pool, sidewalks, playground, street lights, green spaces. Come see why Arbormere is such a favorite!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $489,000
