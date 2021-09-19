4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $492,000

Come see this 4BD/3BA plus bonus in popular Northstone Country Club! Prime cul-de-sac location backs up to private wooded area. Beautiful real hardwood flooring throughout most of home including ALL bedrooms. Fresh neutral paint throughout most of the home. Light & bright great room w/ cathedral ceilings & gas fireplace. Relax in the inviting all-seasons sunroom while enjoying the peaceful view. Open kitchen w/ high ceilings in breakfast area. Kitchen features include granite countertops, center island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances & butler's pantry. Home office with french doors for privacy. Dining room w/ tray ceiling and large bay window. Your company will have privacy with the guest bedroom on main level w/ full bath. Spacious primary bedroom w/ tray ceiling. Dual vanity sinks in both upstairs bathrooms. Store your belongings in the easily accessible walk-in attic. Brand new vapor barrier & all new insulation in crawl space. Roof 10 yrs old. TOP-RATED schools!