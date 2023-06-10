Extremely Well Maintained, Desirable, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Ranch with Bed/Bonus above 2 Car Garage (with epoxy floors & built in cabinetry), located on spacious lot (2 parcels) on quiet street in beautiful Huntersville, with NO HOA! 9' ceilings! Custom details & molding! Fenced, Level, Private Back Yard! Chef's Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large center island with seating, gas cook top, custom, tile, counter to ceiling back splash, pantry & breakfast area with built in benches & bay window! Great Room with wood burning fireplace! Large Primary (10' ceilings) on main offers tray ceiling, walk in closet with built in shelving & private bath! 2 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on main level! Full Bath on main with granite vanity & tub/shower! Spacious, Vaulted Bed/Bonus on upper level! Large Deck to relax or entertain (10'x22') Gazebo & Deck Furniture within Gazebo to remain! Beautiful fruit trees in back yard (plum, cherry & apple)!