Welcome to Bellington! This stunning 4 bed, 3.5 bath home has a welcoming 2 story foyer with an outstanding open split floor plan. Crown Molding, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and custom lighting throughout add character to this well maintained home. Gorgeous Primary Owner's suite located on main floor with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual sinks, a separate garden tub with semi-frameless glass and tile shower! Spacious formal dining room boasts tray ceilings and wainscoting extended from the foyer. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances (new gas stove), subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry and huge wrap around center island perfect for entertaining. Separate eat-in kitchen area with computer niche adjacent to the covered rear deck, where you can relax & watch the flowers bloom! Second bedroom on main floor has an adjacent full bath with dual sinks. The upstairs offers a spacious loft/bonus area with two additional bedrooms and full bath! This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $509,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …