Set up on a hill, this stunning new build with rocking chair front porch immediately makes you feel at home. Gorgeous chef’s kitchen features white shaker cabinets, brickworks backsplash and quartz countertops with gray veins. With a SS hood, gas range hookup, oversized island, and massive walk-in-pantry, this kitchen checks all of the boxes. When entering from the 2-car garage, you will arrive in the utility room and accompanying drop-zone, perfect for corralling the mess and keeping your home clean. In the evening, curl up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoy the night on your covered back patio. Primary suite is just steps away on the main-floor. Your private suite affords you the luxury and comfort you desire, including a soaking tub! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large bonus room, complete with its own large closet. Enjoy all of the amazing amenities of Vermillion including a large pool, playground, miles of walking paths, and the community garden.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $510,190
