All the bells and whistles of new construction w/o the added stress & expense in this captivating , 4 BR, 2.5 BA home. 5" expresso floors complement the iron railed stairs and kitchen cabinetry. Designed for entertaining , the cook in you will love the kitchen with its gas cooktop, SS appliances and oversized center island. Socialize w/guests in the great room and dine in the elegant dining room w/ coiffured ceilings. Across is the flex room with its elegant French doors. Wait until you see the enormous master with extra spaces to work out or read coupled with an expansive walk-in closet w/built-ins. Soak in the oversized tub or enjoy the large shower w/bench. Double sinks w/ceramic tile throughout. A fourth spacious bedroom makes for a great bonus area. Storage galore! Deep closet beneath stairs, added shelving in the garage and mud room complete with soft close cabinets and bench to keep everyone organized. One of the largest lots in Arbormere w/six ft. fence & stone patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
During their first meeting in the month of March, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to a multi-million dollar contract…
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
- Updated
Boater Jake Monti of Mooresville caught five bass Saturday weighing 17 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented …
Scientists are saying there's an exercise better than aerobic exercise to help you get to sleep. Plus, research is showing that increased social media use during the pandemic may be associated with worsening tics in children. Here's that and more of this week's health news.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Gunmen opened fire from a moving car on a Winston-Salem highway, killing two and critically injuring 1, police say
- Updated
A young woman and a passenger in the car she was driving were both fatally wounded late Sunday on southbound U.S. 52 when gunmen fired more than a dozen rounds from another moving car, Winston-Salem police said. Three others in the car that the woman was driving were injured.