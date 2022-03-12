4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $515,000

All the bells and whistles of new construction w/o the added stress & expense in this captivating , 4 BR, 2.5 BA home. 5" expresso floors complement the iron railed stairs and kitchen cabinetry. Designed for entertaining , the cook in you will love the kitchen with its gas cooktop, SS appliances and oversized center island. Socialize w/guests in the great room and dine in the elegant dining room w/ coiffured ceilings. Across is the flex room with its elegant French doors. Wait until you see the enormous master with extra spaces to work out or read coupled with an expansive walk-in closet w/built-ins. Soak in the oversized tub or enjoy the large shower w/bench. Double sinks w/ceramic tile throughout. A fourth spacious bedroom makes for a great bonus area. Storage galore! Deep closet beneath stairs, added shelving in the garage and mud room complete with soft close cabinets and bench to keep everyone organized. One of the largest lots in Arbormere w/six ft. fence & stone patio.