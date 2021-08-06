4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $518,000

Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the desirable Stephens Grove subdivision! From the minute you walk in the door you'll love the gorgeous 2 story windows and how spacious this home feels. The kitchen has pretty granite, stainless steel appliances & opens into an inviting keeping room. Off the keeping room is a huge double deck that overlooks a very private fenced back yard. Stunning landscaping with outdoor lighting. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with dual vanities in the bathroom. The theater room has a screen, Resolution movie projector and amplifier. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. New Roof. New HVAC. New Furnace. All windows are tinted! Corner Lot. Community pool, tennis courts, playground and lots of fun events just minutes to shopping and amenities.