Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the desirable Stephens Grove subdivision! From the minute you walk in the door you'll love the gorgeous 2 story windows and how spacious this home feels. The kitchen has pretty granite, stainless steel appliances & opens into an inviting keeping room. Off the keeping room is a huge double deck that overlooks a very private fenced back yard. Stunning landscaping with outdoor lighting. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with dual vanities in the bathroom. The theater room has a screen, Resolution movie projector and amplifier. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. New Roof. New HVAC. New Furnace. All windows are tinted! Corner Lot. Community pool, tennis courts, playground and lots of fun events just minutes to shopping and amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $518,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring fold…
- Updated
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
Church starts women’s group