Beautiful four bedroom plus bonus home on one of the largest lots in the highly sought after Macaulay.Chefs will love the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. Entertaining is a breeze in the great room with gas fireplace and oversized dining room.The first floor office is a perfect place to work or simply read a good book.Upstairs an oversized primary bedroom has a separate sitting area,en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets.Three additional bedrooms all with walk-in closets offers plenty of space. Additionally, a large bonus room with tray ceiling rounds out the second floor. Outside the screened-in porch is perfect for unwinding after a long day while overlooking neighborhood wooded common area and the upper deck is perfect for grilling.Head down the stairs to join family and friends around the firepit or enjoy the large backyard. New roof in process. Easy access to Birkdale Village, restaurants, schools and community pool, tennis courts and park.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
- Updated
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his…
The North Carolina Apple Festival once again will fill Main Street with merriment Sept. 3-6 to celebrate the Hendersonville apple harvest. Hel…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
- Updated
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particu…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 5-10. For more information regarding specific plots of…
On Sunday, the Lake Norman Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire on Mayhew Park Lane. The Mooresville and Shepherds fire department…