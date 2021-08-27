4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $520,000

Beautiful four bedroom plus bonus home on one of the largest lots in the highly sought after Macaulay.Chefs will love the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. Entertaining is a breeze in the great room with gas fireplace and oversized dining room.The first floor office is a perfect place to work or simply read a good book.Upstairs an oversized primary bedroom has a separate sitting area,en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets.Three additional bedrooms all with walk-in closets offers plenty of space. Additionally, a large bonus room with tray ceiling rounds out the second floor. Outside the screened-in porch is perfect for unwinding after a long day while overlooking neighborhood wooded common area and the upper deck is perfect for grilling.Head down the stairs to join family and friends around the firepit or enjoy the large backyard. New roof in process. Easy access to Birkdale Village, restaurants, schools and community pool, tennis courts and park.