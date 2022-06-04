This gorgeous new hill-top home will take your breath away from the moment you lay eyes on it. Entering through the front door, you are greeted by sweeping arches welcoming you into your open floorplan. The cozy living room is warmed by a gas fireplace & is sure to inspire many gatherings. Flowing from the living room, the kitchen is truly the heart of the first floor and perfectly positioned for entertaining family/friends. The gorgeous chef’s kitchen will fulfill your HGTV dreams w/white shaker cabinets and stunning white quartz countertops w/gold veins. Featuring SS hood, gas range hookup & oversized island, this kitchen checks all of the boxes. The main-floor primary bedroom suite affords you the privacy &comfort you desire, including a soaking tub! Upstairs, the large loft has endless possibilities as a gathering space, game room, or anything else you can dream up. Enjoy all of the amazing amenities of Vermillion including large pool, playground, walking paths & community garden.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $524,910
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every graduating class has a list of accomplishments that the school’s administration is quick to boast about at their graduation ceremony. Fo…
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.
The barking of a Great Pyrenees named Leo has racked up more than $750 in noise violation citations and attorney fees, said his owner.
A sea of blue walked onto the Coach Joe Popp Stadium field as the band played “Pomp and Circumstance” marking the beginning of the 2022 Moores…
The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease. The new variant is a member of the omicron family, but it carries a mutation called delta that was a feature of the variant that was dominant in the middle of 2021. This appears to allow the virus to escape immunity from vaccines and prior infection, especially if someone was infected in the huge omicron wave that swept the world late last year and early this year.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of…
A North Carolina man who scored a $10 million lottery prize is now convicted of first-degree murder. In August 2017, Michael Hill said he bought a non-winning ticket before deciding to try his luck on another scratch-off game. When he checked the new ticket, he discovered his “life changing” jackpot win. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me,” he told the N.C. Education ...
Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling.
During the May 17 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman, the Officer of the Year Award was presented to Officer Cameron Jones by…