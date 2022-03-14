 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $527,825

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $527,825

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $527,825

The Ellijay welcomes you with a wide foyer and a grand dining room to accommodate get-togethers, while the adjacent kitchen with huge peninsula overlooks the breakfast area and family room.. A study for in home office, hobby room or playroom is standard with an optional bedroom, completing the first floor. Tucked away behind the garage is the stairway leading to a loft area, easy access finished storage room with four large bedrooms, each with oversized walk-in closets with large laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The plan can be configured to offer four or five bedrooms and up to four full baths.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics