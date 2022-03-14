4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $527,825

The Ellijay welcomes you with a wide foyer and a grand dining room to accommodate get-togethers, while the adjacent kitchen with huge peninsula overlooks the breakfast area and family room.. A study for in home office, hobby room or playroom is standard with an optional bedroom, completing the first floor. Tucked away behind the garage is the stairway leading to a loft area, easy access finished storage room with four large bedrooms, each with oversized walk-in closets with large laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The plan can be configured to offer four or five bedrooms and up to four full baths.