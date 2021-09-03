4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $537,990

Each new home comes with our smart home technology package called TechConnect and is built to our Whole Home Building Standards.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 11-17. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Recently, I learned that Dr. Joyce Sloop, my old Sunday school teacher and mentor, had passed away. We have lost a luminary of a teacher. When…
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s called the loneliest job in the world for a reason.
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
