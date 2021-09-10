Come to the end of your search as you enter this full-of-light 2 story sitting in a 0.23-acre land on one of the beautiful neighborhoods of Northstones. Upon entry, you'll immediately notice the efficient gourmet kitchen equipped with excellent cabinetry, countertops, and appliances for you to craft your recipes. The main level also boasts a spacious living space accentuated with a cozy fireplace that serves as the focal point for this inviting home where you'll enjoy hosting and living your day-to-day routine. Additional area and a bedroom is also present on the main level for your convenience. The primary suite upstairs with a lavish bath offers an authentic luxury experience, complete with an entire closet, tiled shower, bathtub, and dual vanities. Accommodate your guests with the 4 bedrooms present nearby too. There's a lovely wooden deck and a screened porch to check out once you tour this home too. Certainly a must-see! Schedule your private tour now.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
- Updated
A two-and-a-half-hour drive was worth it for Loxamonte Leach on Thursday as he filed paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections in a…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 18-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
MOUNT ULLA — Joe Nixon made a much-anticipated return to West Rowan on Friday. Too bad he brought the rest of Mooresville’s football team with him.