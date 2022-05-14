4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $544,900

Stunning move-in ready home in sought after neighborhood in Huntersville. This corner lot has a beautiful fenced in open backyard. All 4 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs along with the laundry room. The master is full of light and has an attached master bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet. On the first floor is a great front office area, perfect for working from home. Geougous kitchen and open living room to entertain. This home won’t last long!