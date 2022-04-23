4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $545,000

Almost brand new home ready for you! These owners have taken meticulous care of this home! It feels like a model!! Beautiful open floor plan with prefinished wood flooring on main. Chef style dreamy kitchen with lovely espresso colored cabinetry. Large island overlooking family room, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, ss appliances, gas range, built-in microwave and dining area. The family room is warm and inviting featuring a gas fireplace and custom built ins. Tons of natural light! Owners suite is on the main floor and features tray ceiling. The deluxe bath has dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Great closet space in this home! Upstairs you'll find 3 large secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the peaceful back yard under the screened porch or hang out by the custom fire pit! Home is situated on a lot that backs to privacy. Neighborhood features a pool, playground and recreation area all close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-77.