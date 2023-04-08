Welcome to your dream home! This stunning 4 bedroom, two-story home has everything you need and more. The open concept creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing. The spacious living area is flooded with natural light and boasts beautiful wood floors, creating a cozy and welcoming ambiance. The large kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample storage space. The adjacent dining area is perfect for hosting dinner parties. The main floor also includes a spacious study, providing the perfect space for a home office or quiet retreat. Upstairs, you'll find a large primary suite, and three other spacious bedrooms. Not only will the house impress, so will the backyard featuring a large paver patio and the privacy with no homes built behind this one. Be sure to stop by the community pool right around the corner from the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $550,000
