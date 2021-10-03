4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $550,000

Gorgeous open floor plan perfect for entertaining! 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 car garage ranch home with master on the main boasts high ceilings and dramatic living areas. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, double convection oven, gas cook top and stainless steel appliances. Large master bath has garden tub as well as a tiled shower. Huge master walk in closet has built in shelves and ample of storage. Office offers built in desk , cabinets and beautiful glass french doors. Two secondary bedrooms on main have Jack and Jill bath attached. Bonus room on second floor has walk in closet and full bath which could be used as a 4th bedroom. Plenty of storage throughout as every closet is a walk-in closet as well as walk in attic storage. Spacious patio with stamped concrete, built in stone fire pit, gas grill and plenty of luscious natural area offering loads of privacy. Living area has gas fireplace and soaring ceilings giving an open feeling to this home. Move in ready!