4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $550,000

Charming home nestled on .5 acres on a beautiful treed lot in Wynfield! RARE PLAN w/ DUAL STAIRCASES, BASEMENT, bright, open floor plan & LOTS OF STORAGE! This home features a 2 story foyer, office/flex space, and Dining Room. Spacious Kitchen w/ Gas Cooktop, and stainless steel appliances! Streams of sunlight brighten this home through the windows in the breakfast area and Great Room! Great Room has fireplace and BUILT-INS. 2nd Floor features a spacious Owner's suite with tray ceilings, ensuite bath has 2 sinks, jetted tub & TWO closets. 3 add'l Bdrms & Bonus option. Gorgeous FULL Bath with 2 sinks and Laundry upstairs! HUGE Basement ~ exercise/play area or MEDIA RM! UNFINISHED space is perfect for WORKSHOP/STORAGE! Relax on the peaceful back deck and entertain in the spacious back yard! 2 CAR garage w/ external door! Community offers POOLS~CLUBHOUSES~ SPORT COURTS~ PLAYGROUNDS! Easy access to I-77, Restaurant, Shopping and Hospital! A MUST SEE