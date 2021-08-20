Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $553,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
The Mooresville Golf Club Championship was held last weekend.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 28-Aug. 4. For more information regarding specific plo…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 1-7.