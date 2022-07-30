4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $565,000

Gorgeous 2 story home in the coveted community of Vermillion is ready for a new owner! This home offers an open floor plan full of natural light, 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, lovely loft, and over 3600 sqft. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main floor, gourmet kitchen w/huge island, stainless steel appliances w/gas cook top, double oven, large walk-in pantry, formal dining room, breakfast area, relaxing all seasons space, and huge living room w/gas fireplace. Owner's suite with spa like bath features including separate soaker tub and shower, 2 huge walk in closets, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and a great loft for entertaining complete the second floor. Enjoy the pools, clubhouse, and walking trails Vermillion has to offer. You will not be disappointed with the traquility of 10502 Ivy Close Road.