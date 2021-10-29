Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $570,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
The Lowe’s YMCA’s Lightning swim team has been selected as the NC Swimming Club of the Year for 2021 Small Team Division. This marks the secon…