4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

Full brick ranch within walking distance to Northcross shopping center. This home features a large fenced in backyard, an in-law addition with it's own entrance. Kitchen includes SS appliances, double ovens, and granite. Hardwoods. 2 car side load garage with parking for 3 more cars in driveway. New asphalt roof 2019 with warranty. Termite bond. Wood privacy fence 2 years old with black aluminum up front. Inlaw includes kitchen and laundry as well as it's own HVAC system. Shed in backyard.NO HOA